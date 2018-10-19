Oroville Dam: Watch final section of concrete wall placed on the main spillway
Kiewit Corp. workers place the concrete for the final chute wall panel on the main spillway at Oroville Dam on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The wall is next to the gates. The Oroville Dam spillway are being repaired after being damaged February 2017.
As work continues through the night on the Lake Oroville main spillway, multiple crews place, test, and finish concrete for one of the project’s structural slabs. The state Department of Water published this video work progress on September 24, 2018.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
The State Water Resources Control Board will hold two days of hearings on a proposal to leave more of the water in the lower San Joaquin River and its three tributaries, the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus.
The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as parts of the San Joaquin Valley floor collapse because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping during the drought. Here's what it looked like in July 2018.
The California Department of Water Resources is planning to construct twin tunnels to carry Sacramento River water under the Delta. The intakes would be located just south of Sacramento. Here’s what would be involved in their construction.
The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as the valley floor collapses because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping. The canal has lost half of its capacity, and will cost $350 million to fix.
Here's a glimpse of what it would be like to fly around some of the bridges along the Sacramento River - including Bend Bridge and Jellys Ferry in Red Bluff, and Balls Ferry near Redding. Drone video shot and edited by John Hannon.