See dramatic video, photos of massive flooding in Europe

Residents and government agencies released dramatic photos and videos of the severe flooding that has hit Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

At least 105 people had died in Germany and 20 in Belgium as of the afternoon of July 16, 2021, news reports said.

Video released by the Netherlands Defense Ministry showed soldiers and local authorities laying sandbags and helping transport elderly people in Valkenburg to dry areas.

Other video footage was captured by the Buckeburg Army Aviators, the Bundeswehr (the unified armed forces of Germany) said. It shows damage in Mayschoss, and a landslide in nearby Erftstadt-Blessem.