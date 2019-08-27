Gravel truck overturns on Hwy. 99 in Elk Grove, blocking three lanes of traffic, CHP says

Caltrans

Traffic is backed up on State Route 99 after a big rig carrying gravel overturned in a traffic collision, spilling the gravel across the thoroughfare, CHP said.

The truck was involved in a two-car crash on southbound 99 during rush hour traffic around 8 a.m., according to a post by the highway patrol’s south Sacramento office on Twitter. The big rig was traveling southbound when it overturned south of the Laguna Boulevard exit.

Gravel is now blocking three southbound lanes, CHP said.

CHP said there is not an estimated time for reopening the blocked lanes and advises people to use alternate routes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW