Hole found during inspection on Capital City Freeway bridge prompts emergency closures

A hole was found on southbound Capital City Freeway on Wednesday evening, prompting the emergency closures of several lanes and ramps.

Caltrans crews were conducting a routine bridge inspection on the freeway at the junction of Highway 99 and Highway 50 when they saw a deteriorating area, and upon further inspection they discovered there was a hole in the bridge deck.

The California transportation agency said it closed the fourth lane of the freeway for emergency repairs, along with the westbound Hwy 50 to southbound Hwy 99 connector and the P Street on-ramp to the Capital City Freeway.

“There was spalling found in a routine check today, emergency repair required for the safety of the traveling public,” Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet.

Caltrans estimated the area would be reopened by 9 p.m., but until then, suggested that travelers avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Drivers can expect delays, with heavy traffic in the area due to the closure.