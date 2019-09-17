Part of house slips off tractor-trailer blocking onramps to Interstate 80 in Citrus Heights

A Caltrans camera at Riverside Boulevard near I-80 shows Caltrans workers near the scene of an incident involving a tractor-trailer carrying a house Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Caltrans

North and southbound ramps to Interstate 80 in Citrus Heights between Auburn Boulevard and Riverside Avenue are closed Tuesday afternoon after house being carried on a tractor-trailer slid off, blocking the freeway entrance, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

The accident occurred at 3:11 p.m. as the driver was entering eastbound ramp of I-80 near Auburn Boulevard and Orlando Avenue, according to a Caltrans dispatcher. A tow truck is on the scene to move the house, which is estimated to weigh 15,000 pounds.

The ramp closure is not affecting freeway traffic, but there is no estimation of when the ramp will reopen.

