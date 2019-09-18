Jackknifed big-rig closes westbound Interstate 80 at Donner Interchange

Westbound Interstate 80 at Donner Lake was closed Wednesday due to a jackknifed big rig. Caltrans

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at the Donner Lake Interchange Wednesday afternoon after a big rig jackknifed on the highway amid wet conditions.

Caltrans first reported the traffic accident a little after 1 p.m. The crash was still blocking the highway as of 2 p.m. and the state agency estimated it would be closed for another hour.

Caltrans warned of major delays as traffic was passing by the crash along the shoulder.

