Traffic
Grass fire, smoke near Northgate Blvd. blocking Interstate 80 lanes in North Sacramento
Traffic on eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Northgate are snarled Thursday afternoon due to smoke from a grass fire burning near the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers are running traffic breaks, and cars going east are backed up as far as the I-5 split due to the fire, which was reported around 1:30 p.m. At least two lanes are blocked, although visibility is back to normal, according to CHP dispatched logs.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.
