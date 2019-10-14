Traffic

Lanes reopened after big rig collision snarls traffic on I-80 in Davis, CHP says

All lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in Davis are now open after a collision involving a big rig and a trailer caused traffic to grind to a halt early Monday.

The two vehicles collided before 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division.

“Expect heavy traffic delays this morning if you are traveling westbound I-80, in the Davis area. There is a two vehicle collision partially blocking the westbound lanes. Only the number one lane is open at this time,” CHP said in a social media post.

All lanes were closed while the collision was moved off the roadway, but were reopened shortly before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.

