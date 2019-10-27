Downed power lines close eastbound U.S. Highway 50 in El Dorado County near Kyburz

A SMUD technician works on a power line on Oct. 26, 2019. lsterling@sacbee.com

Eastbound U.S. Highway 50 was closed in El Dorado County on Sunday afternoon after downed power lines fell into the roadway.

Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said traffic was shut down near Kyburz.

California Highway Patrol officers and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. linemen were at the scene working to repair the lines and control traffic, Shoopman said.

The closure comes after a grass fire in Sacramento County temporarily shut down Interstate 5 for several hours amid high winds and low humidity in the region.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions as of 4:20 p.m. and westbound traffic was reopened as of 5:25 p.m. There is no estimated time for full reopening.