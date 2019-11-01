Caltrans says 14 new on-ramp meters will be activated Monday. Here’s where they are

According to a news release, metering will take place during the day and night when traffic is heavy. The same process was used earlier in the month on southbound State Route 65 from Lincoln to Roseville.

Caltrans has announced tentative plans for the activation Monday of 14 new ramp meters along the Capital City Freeway and southbound Highway 99, with the hopes of relieving congestion and increasing driver safety in Sacramento.

The new meters are scheduled to operate everyday, including weekends and holidays, and will activate when traffic becomes congested, the state Department of Transportation said. Existing meters along on-ramps to southbound Highway 99 from Bruceville Road and East Stockton Boulevard will have adjusted hours, while the Arden Way on-ramp to the Capital City Freeway will have extended hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

According to a news release Thursday, metering will take place during the day and night when traffic is heavy. The same process was used earlier in the month on southbound Highway 65 from Lincoln to Roseville. Caltrans cited studies which point to meters as an effective means of improving travel time, while reducing collisions and congestion.

Meters affected include:

H, N and T street on-ramps to Capital City Freeway

Broadway on-ramp to southbound Highway 99

14 Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 99

Fruitridge Road to southbound Highway 99

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to southbound Highway 99

West- and eastbound Florin Road to southbound Highway 99

Westbound Calvine Road to southbound Highway 99

Eastbound Cosumnes River Boulevard to southbound Highway 99