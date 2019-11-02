Traffic
Fatal collision involving motorcycle closes northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove
Northbound Interstate 5 at Elk Grove Boulevard is open following a brief closure Saturday afternoon due to a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. between Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Boulevard and involved a car and a motorcycle, according to CHP incident logs. A tractor-trailer may also be involved in the collision, the CHP said.
Lanes are expected to be closed for the next 30 minutes, the CHP said in a social media post. Northbound traffic is backed up well past Hood Franklin Road, and traffic the southbound side of I-5 beyond the Elk Grove city limits is slowed as well.
The CHP advises motorists to seek alternate routes such as Highway 99 or Franklin Boulevard.
Comments