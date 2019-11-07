Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal collision near Highway 99 in Galt, CHP say

A Honda Fit is seen after it rolled over and through a a barbed-wire fence in Galt on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

A Stockton man was killed Tuesday morning in a fatal collision after leaving the roadway on southbound Highway 99 in Galt, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said the 65-year-old driver made an unsafe right turn off on Twin Cities Road after leaving Highway 99 and lost control of his car on a dirt shoulder. His vehicle, a 2007 Honda Fit, rolled over before going through a barbed-wire fence. The man was ejected from the car, which came to a stop near West Stockton Boulevard, the CHP said.

He was prounced dead at the scene, and officers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver’s identity will be released after next of kin have been notified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office. The CHP’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

