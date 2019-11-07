Multi-vehicle collision stalls east Interstate 80 near Eureka Road in both directions

Drivers in North Sacramento can expect delays this weekend on I-80 ramps connected to I-5 and Truxel Road as Caltrans works to maintain pavement on the areas ramps and connectors

Drivers in the Roseville area should anticipate congestion as traffic is stalled on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Eureka Road exit and westbound near Highway 65 due to multiple collisions, according to a California Highway Patrol alert.

Westbound traffic has been delayed due to a six-vehicle collision, which has blocked half a lane of traffic, CHP reports. Two lanes of eastbound I-80 are blocked due to a multi-car collision. Tow trucks are en route.

According to CHP, two people have been transported to a Roseville hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW