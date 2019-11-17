Pocket Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 to close for soundwall project

Caltrans will close the Pocket Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 starting Wednesday as part of a long term soundwall construction project. Caltrans

The Pocket Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will close for a long-term development project starting this week, according to Caltrans.

California Department of Transportation contractors will start doing pile work Wednesday to start the process of building a soundwall along the on-ramp. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release. Drivers will be instructed to use northbound I-5 to Florin Road to get back onto southbound I-5.

The development is financed by a $370 million contract intended to rehabilitate 67 miles of road, build 23 miles of carpool lanes, improving electrical and drainage elements along the freeway and build and repair soundwalls.

This contract is being funded in part by the Road Repair and Accountability Act, which uses revenue generated by the SB1 gas tax passed in 2017.

