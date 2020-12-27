Sacramento Bee Logo
H and J streets closed in Sacramento near Capital City Freeway due to police activity

H and J streets were closed at Capital City Freeway in midtown Sacramento on Sunday afternoon due to law enforcement activity.

California Highway Patrol officers closed the roads at 29th Street around noon due to a person in distress nearby. Sacramento police officers are also on the scene assisting and warn of traffic in the area.

CHP incident logs indicate that officers shut down J Street at 11:47 a.m. and closed H Street just after noon.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
