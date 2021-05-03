Capital City Freeway reopens after high-speed crash ‘obliterates’ guard rail, CHP says

Three lanes were closed and authorities responded Monday afternoon after a crash on the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento.

Major injuries have been reported after a vehicle that had reportedly been traveling at speeds near 90 mph struck a guard rail on northbound Capital City Freeway near Watt Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said on its online activity log.

One CHP log entry said the guard rail at the crash site had been “obliterated.”

Caltrans tweeted shortly after 1:15 p.m. that three lanes of northbound traffic were closed in the area while the fast lane remained open.

By 1:45 p.m., all lanes were back open, according to the CHP.

No other details were immediately available.