Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at Gold Run due to forest fire started by big rig

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at Gold Run due to a small forest fire caused by a big rig Sunday afternoon.

In a social media update, officials from Caltrans District 3 said westbound lanes of traffic were closed at I-80’s Secret Town Road offramp and that traffic was being diverted at the Gold Run Road exit.

California Highway Patrol incident logs indicate that the truck caught fire on the right-hand shoulder at 1:10 p.m., and that the fire quickly spread up a hillside and into nearby forestland.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was between 1 and 2 acres wide.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit will be responding to the fire, per Caltrans.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.