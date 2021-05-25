Traffic

Tower Bridge stuck in elevated position, delaying traffic in Sacramento

The elevated section of the Tower Bridge is stuck, delaying Tuesday morning traffic between Sacramento and West Sacramento.

A Caltrans traffic camera along Interstate 5, pointed at the bridge, showed its middle section stuck a few feet above the rest of the bridge as of 8:45 a.m. with no vehicle traffic allowed to cross.

Caltrans in a social media post said the bridge was closed due to “motor malfunction.” No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Motorists can use the Pioneer or I Street bridges for alternate routes.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
