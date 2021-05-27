Commuters beware: Caltrans to close section of Highway 99 through Sacramento in June

In what will be a temporary but major shock for tens of thousands of drivers, Caltrans will close both directions of Highway 99 for four miles in central Sacramento in early June for a bridge deck replacement project at 21st Avenue.

The closure of one of the busiest freeways in the region will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, and last until 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 16. That’s a 104-hour period, the longest full freeway closure in Sacramento in years.

The closure area will stretch from the Highway 50 interchange on the north to 47th Avenue at the south end. That includes full closure of the 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road interchanges.

Caltrans officials acknowledged the closure will be disruptive, but said the quick-hit or all-at-once approach is the best way to do the project, and said they need to close the freeway north and south of the work site so they can safely position materials and equipment on the freeway, using the freeway as a staging area.

Caltrans spokeswoman Angela DaPrato said the state is asking commuters to use Interstate 5 during the closure. Caltrans is halting all other freeway work in central Sacramento, including projects on I-5 and on the W/X freeway section of Highway 50 during that four-day period.

Sacramento Regional Transit has agreed to allow commuters to ride light rail trains for free those days, DaPrato said. Riders must show the fare inspector a free rider flyer, which will be available at FixSac99.com or sacrt.com/fixsac99 starting June 1, Caltrans said.

Caltrans officials also are suggesting area workers telework those two weekdays if possible.

Freeway reconstruction crews currently are doing dry runs and pre-fittings in a yard in Lathrop to assure that the work gets finished during the allotted four days.

“We’re very confident,” DePrato said. “The crews have been preparing for the project by doing pre-runs. So, a lot of work is done. It is about hauling, installing and making sure proper fitting at the locations.”

Caltrans said it is timing the project to have it done by the governor’s expected June 15 full reopening of the economy, post COVID-19, when more people will be hitting the roads.

Already, though, Sacramento has seen a noted uptick in traffic and congestion in recent weeks as more people head back to offices for work.

Sacramento ramp and connector lane closures

Ramp and connector lane closures will occur at:

▪ The on-ramp from 16th Street to eastbound Highway 50

▪ The on-ramp from 29th Street/H Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

▪ The on-ramp from 29th Street/N Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

▪ The on-ramp from 29th Street/T Street to southbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp from Broadway to southbound Highway 99

▪ The off-ramp from southbound Highway 99 to 12th Street

▪ The off-ramp from northbound Highway 99 to 12th Street

▪ The on-ramp from 14th Avenue/30th Street to southbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (slip) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (loop) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (slip) from East 47th Avenue to northbound Highway 99

▪ The on-ramp (loop) from West 47th Avenue to northbound Highway 99