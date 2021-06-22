Truck carrying nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel overturns on Northern California highway

Westbound Highway 37 was closed Tuesday after a tanker carrying more than 3,800 gallons of fuel overturned. CDFW Spill Prevention and Response

A diesel truck carrying 3,800 gallons of fuel overturned on Highway 37 next to Napa Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area and shut down the freeway, according to authorities.

Crews from Vacaville Fire Department and Solano County Inter-Agency Hazmat Team worked to transfer fuel to another carrier to upright the truck, the California Highway Patrol said. There is no spill of fuel, according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

Both directions of the highway closed shortly after 11 a.m. Eastbound Highway 37 reopened around 3:30 p.m. according to Caltrans. Westbound traffic was being rerouted through the Mare Island exit.

The CHP says it are looking to open up the westbound direction soon.