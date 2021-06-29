Interstate 80 congested following big-rig wrecks at Emigrant Gap and near state line

Multiple vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 at Emigrant Gap, Caltrans said. About an hour later, another crash had shut down eastbound lanes of the Sierra roadway at Floriston before the Nevada state line.

Caltrans said in a social media post that westbound I-80 was closed at the Highway 20 junction due to a multi-vehicle incident. Motorists are being diverted onto Highway 20, though at least one lane has since reopened.

The area of collision is just east of the Nyack Snow Park.

California Highway Patrol’s Gold Run Office said on social media post that two big-rigs collided. Photos show Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer units are on the scene, and a big cloud of smoke has engulfed part of the roadway.

Officials also reported that a truck, possibly part of another collision behind the crash, is on fire.

Meanwhile, around 4 p.m., a tractor-trailer going east on I-80 jackknifed hear Floriston, prompting eastbound lanes to be closed. Caltrans and CHP vehicles are escorting vehicles past that incident.