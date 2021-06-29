Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Watt Avenue and Fruitridge Road, Sacramento police say

Police are on scene of a hit-and-run fatality at South Watt Avenue and Fruitridge Road on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. zshaikh@sacbee.com

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon, prompting a shutdown of South Watt Avenue and Fruitridge Road in unincorporated south Sacramento.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. when a black Scion struck the pedestrian, said Sacramento Police spokesman Officer Karl Chan. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and worked with officers before being transported to a hispital with minor injuries.

The department said in a social media around 5:40 p.m. that motorists should use alternate routes, as officers work the scene. The roadway was expected to be closed for more than a hour, Chan said.