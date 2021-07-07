CHP to shut down Interstate 5’s southbound lanes following freeway shooting near Elk Grove

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Hood Franklin Road south of Elk Grove are poised to shut down Wednesday afternoon after a shooting injured two people.

The California Highway Patrol said its investigators would close the freeway briefly as they looked for evidence following the shooting. It wasn’t clear when the lanes would be closed or when they would be open again.

Just before 2 p.m., CHP dispatchers received a call from a man who said he was driving on southbound I-5 just before Hood Franklin Road when he was struck by gunfire, said CHP South Sacramento spokesman Officer Jim Young.

At the scene, officers found a tan Chevrolet Impala on the shoulder with gunshot victims, Young said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Sacramento man, was grazed by a bullet on his neck; his 25-year-old female passenger, also from Sacramento, was shot in her left arm and possibly her right hand, Young said.

Young said there was a 6-month-old infant in the vehicle that was not injured. The driver and the passenger told CHP officers that — at the time of the shooting — they thought they had a flat tire and then noticed they had been shot, Young said.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Young said.

Traffic was already slowing around 4 p.m. at Cosumnes River Boulevard, according to Caltrans.

Motorists are advised to take Highway 99 to reach destinations south of Elk Grove.

CHP officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sacramento CHP communication center at 961-861-1300.