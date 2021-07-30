‘A very big deal’: What the Biden-Senate infrastructure plan would do for California

Caltrans workers start to demolish the guiderails between the westbound and eastbound bridges carrying the W-X freeway through Sacramento between 23rd and 24th streets on Tuesday. The $460 million project will fill in the gap between the two structures as it adds carpool lanes to Highway 50 in one the most ambitious freeway reconstructions in the cityís history. rbyer@sacbee.com

The infrastructure deal churning its way through the Senate could mean billions of new dollars aimed at fixing and rebuilding California’s roads and bridges — projects that could proceed quickly.

“It’s a very big deal for California,” said Michael Quigley, executive director of the California Alliance for Jobs, a labor-management partnership that advocates for infrastructure improvements.

One estimate says California stands to gain billions more for road and bridge repair and replacement, a sharp increase over current funding. The money would come from the $550 billion that’s won support from Senate Democrats and Republicans and President Joe Biden.

The plan still faces legislative hurdles but is expected to remain largely intact and win Senate approval in early August. The House would then probably consider the plan in late September.

The agreement would provide an additional $110 billion nationwide for roads and bridges. About $40 billion would go for bridges alone, the biggest single investment ever made for that purpose.

Crumbling bridges

The Federal Highway Administration found that last year, of 24,945 bridges in the state, 1,488 were considered to be in poor condition.

Nineteen of Sacramento County’s 736 bridges were rated poor. Other poor ratings: Fresno County, 43; Stanislaus County, 48; Tulare County, 34; Madera County, 31, Placer County, 8, Yolo County, 12 and San Luis Obispo County, 24.

Another $17 billion would go for projects “too large or complex for traditional funding programs but will deliver significant economic benefits to communities,” according to a White House fact sheet.

California’s crumbling roads cost state motorists $61 billion a year “due to congestion-related delays, traffic collisions, and increased vehicle operating costs caused by poor road conditions,” according to an analysis by the American Society of Civil Engineers. It said the condition of state’s roads was among the “worst in the nation.”

While no state figures are included in the Senate-White House proposal, an estimate from the National Asphalt Pavement Association, based on Senate committee legislation cited in a bill summary, put the California share at about $5.8 billion in additional money over five years. That’s on top of the $3 billion to $4 billion California usually receives for the programs every year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office could not yet estimate the agreement’s impact. Spokesman Alex Stack said the governor was “encouraged by the prospect of bringing additional infrastructure money to address critical infrastructure projects throughout the state.”

Does California need the money?

Russell Snyder, executive director of the California Asphalt Pavement Association, called the agreement historic, saying it was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to repair our roads and bridges, reduce congestion, boost our economy and enhance the quality of life for every Californian.”

At Caltrans, spokesman Matt Rocco said that while it is premature to discuss any pending federal legislation, “funds invested toward improving infrastructure will greatly improve Caltrans’ ability to fix California’s roads and bridges, reduce transportation inequities, and meet our goals for combating climate change.”

But in Washington, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-San Marcos, said the legislation would mean “not much” for California.

He pointed to the state’s estimated $80 billion surplus. “That’s the real bottom line,” he said.

Four years ago, the state implemented an ambitious transportation plan, referred to as Senate Bill 1, to repair and replace the state’s crumbling roads and bridges.

The taxes were to raise about $5.4 billion a year for the projects. Motor fuel taxes went up, and the state gasoline tax this month rose by 0.6 cents a gallon to 51.1 cents a gallon.

The increase is expected to raise an additional $83 million, and the tax is anticipated to raise about $7.1 billion in fiscal 2021-22, up from $6.4 billion last year.

The Senate agreement also provides $11 billion nationwide for transportation safety programs. Among them is an effort to help states and localities reduce crashes and fatalities, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

California had 1,026 pedestrian traffic fatalities last year, up from 1,020 in 2019, according to preliminary estimates by the Governors Highway Safety Association.