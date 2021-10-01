Traffic

Six-vehicle pileup among two crashes stalling Highway 50 traffic in Sacramento

A pair of crashes on westbound Highway 50 stalled commuter traffic Friday morning in Sacramento.

A six-car pileup happened around 8:45 a.m. near Stockton Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log, blocking the right three lanes.

The vehicles were cleared just before 9:30 a.m. Residual delays continued, as traffic had been gridlocked beyond 65th Street since 9 a.m.

Another crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near the ramps from westbound Highway 50 to Interstate 5, according to the CHP log and Caltrans.

Caltrans tweeted that an overturned vehicle was blocking the connector ramp from Highway to I-5. The vehicle was cleared around 9 a.m., traffic cameras show.

No major injuries have been reported.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 9:11 AM.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
