Sierra ski resort hits 300 inches of snowfall in February, and that smashed monthly records

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort hit 300 inches of snowfall for February, smashing monthly records at the Lake Tahoe area ski resort.

Squaw Valley came away from the most recent storm with 42 inches in 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The mountain smashed the previous February record by more than 100 inches, the resort reported, and the record for most snow in any month by 18 inches. Even more snow may fall before the month is out on Thursday.

As far as the two-day snowfall totals go, Boreal ski resort saw the most accumulation with 55 inches over two days, followed by 54 inches at Sugar Bowl, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s been quite a month for Lake Tahoe area resorts. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has received 557 inches of snow so far this season, which is more than 46 feet. At Heavenly Mountain in South Lake Tahoe, 386 inches of snow has come down so far this year.

The last storm was reportedly warmer and wetter than earlier blasts. Because the snow is heavy, and snow levels are fluctuating with mixed conditions of rain and wet snow at the base of resorts, there is high avalanche danger, according to the resorts.