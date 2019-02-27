Weather News

Flooding closes southbound Interstate 5 in Corning, Caltrans says

By Hannah Darden

February 27, 2019 02:24 PM

Roadway flooding has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at South Avenue in Corning on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans said on Twitter that both north and southbound lanes were closed at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with traffic being detoured over the South Avenue on and off ramps. The northbound lanes were reopened at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Storms brought heavy rain and snow to Northern California this week, with flooding expected and reported across the region.

