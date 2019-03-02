A brief reprieve is coming, but another storm system will hit the region Tuesday

The National Weather Service says rain and snow showers will continue across Northern California throughout the weekend before the region sees a brief reprieve Monday.

The steadier rain has most likely wrapped up for Sacramento, but shower activity will continue through Sunday, said weather service meteorologist Cory Mueller.

This storm system has brought more than a half-inch of rain to areas throughout the Valley in the 24 hours ending at 10:26 a.m., with Davis seeing highs of 0.88 inches and areas of Sacramento seeing more than 0 .7 inches, the weather service says.

For those out on the road this morning, rain will spread from west to east across the Valley, while heavy snow will be possible through at least noon across the mountains. Things turn more showery by the afternoon. Here is a model depiction of what you can expect! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Gu5iHdTrAI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2019

Snow will also continue to be widespread over the mountains through Sunday, Mueller said.





“Mountain travel will continue to be poor,” Mueller said. “The one good thing is snow levels are pretty high.”

Current snow levels in the Shasta County area are above 5,000 feet, while the Sierra Nevada is experiencing snow levels of between 5,500 and 6,500 feet, Mueller said. This afternoon and later in the evening snow levels will probably rise to around 7,000 feet, which may cause areas as high as pass level to see some rain Saturday night.

Snow elevations will go back down Sunday, but will stay above 6,000 feet, Mueller said.

Chain controls were lifted for Interstate 80 over Donner Summit on Saturday afternoon, but Caltrans is warning drivers that winter weather can change quickly and they should still carry chains when traveling in the higher elevations.

It’s a smooth ride on I-80 in snow country. There are no longer chain controls over the Donner Summit. Trucks are being screened for chains. Winter weather can change quickly so remember to carry chains. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/fEtKZvwggj — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 2, 2019

Monday is looking dryer, but the weather service is watching another atmospheric-type weather system set to move into the region Tuesday that is expected to bring widespread rain and snow through Thursday, Mueller said.





Rainfall will at times be moderate, with Wednesday expected to be the heaviest, Mueller said. “It’s looking very wet,” he said.

The system will bring heavier precipitation to the south of the Sacramento Valley and will move through the area at a quicker pace compared to last week’s storm system that stalled out above the region, bringing with it longer periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, Mueller said.

Normally a system like this would be unlikely to have a lot of impact, but Mueller said with the heavy rain seen last week and some rain that fell Saturday, flooding could be a concern due to saturated ground. Officials don’t anticipate major problems, but some areas will be affected.

Mueller said much of the region, with the exception of some lingering showers, especially over the mountains, is expected to dry out again Thursday.