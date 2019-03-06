Weather News

Tahoe house catches fire in the snow. Occupant held on separate charges, sheriff says

By Michael McGough

March 06, 2019 10:44 AM

A house in Tahoe Vista was engulfed in flames early Sunday despite a thick layer of snow resting on its rooftop.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Department crews and Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded responded to a home fully consumed by flames, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The home’s only occupant, a 41-year-old man named Damion Glassy, was located on the roof when deputies arrived, according to the post. Authorities helped him jump to safety from the roof to the snowy ground below.

Glassy was not injured, but was arrested for probation violation and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. The fire’s cause is still being investigated.

The fire erupted amid a weekend across the Sierra, which appeared to have blanketed the property in what appears to be at least 1 foot of snow, video shows.

