That thing in the sky look familiar? Enjoy a bit of Friday sun before showers resume

The large, bright object in the sky is known as the “sun,” and despite its disappearance behind clouds, rain and hail in recent weeks, it does, in fact, still exist.

A good-natured Facebook post Friday by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office made light of the gloom in recent weeks, poking fun at that “suspicious” thing in the sky. The post prompted a barrage of comments joining in on the fun. “Supposedly, it’s up in the sky (LOL... right!)“ one user wrote.

A sunny Friday after weeks of atmospheric river systems bringing rain and flooding to the Sacramento Valley, and snow to the mountains, has been a welcome sight to many. Not counting Friday, the National Weather Service says Sacramento has had measurable rain 23 of the previous 35 days, stretching back to early February.

How long will clear, sunny skies last? Not too long, forecasters said.

Sunny skies will stick around Friday afternoon in Sacramento before Saturday and Sunday each see a decent chance of showers and more overcast conditions. Monday is forecast to be another sunny one, with a high temperature of 62 degrees also marking the warmest day in a few weeks.

Rain in the valley should start to fall early Saturday, and mountain snow will fall as low as 1,500 to 2,500 feet.

NWS also tweeted a reminder Friday that just because the sun is shining doesn’t mean flood risk is nonexistent or that roadways are dry.