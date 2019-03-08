Weather News

That thing in the sky look familiar? Enjoy a bit of Friday sun before showers resume

By Michael McGough

March 08, 2019 12:39 PM

Wet and wild: Birds, deer enjoy Northern California fields after abundant rain

Northern California fields are wet and these animals don't mind it at all. From eagles to deer, see them enjoying the recent CA rainfall.
By
Up Next
Northern California fields are wet and these animals don't mind it at all. From eagles to deer, see them enjoying the recent CA rainfall.
By

The large, bright object in the sky is known as the “sun,” and despite its disappearance behind clouds, rain and hail in recent weeks, it does, in fact, still exist.

A good-natured Facebook post Friday by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office made light of the gloom in recent weeks, poking fun at that “suspicious” thing in the sky. The post prompted a barrage of comments joining in on the fun. “Supposedly, it’s up in the sky (LOL... right!)“ one user wrote.

A sunny Friday after weeks of atmospheric river systems bringing rain and flooding to the Sacramento Valley, and snow to the mountains, has been a welcome sight to many. Not counting Friday, the National Weather Service says Sacramento has had measurable rain 23 of the previous 35 days, stretching back to early February.

How long will clear, sunny skies last? Not too long, forecasters said.

Sunny skies will stick around Friday afternoon in Sacramento before Saturday and Sunday each see a decent chance of showers and more overcast conditions. Monday is forecast to be another sunny one, with a high temperature of 62 degrees also marking the warmest day in a few weeks.

Rain in the valley should start to fall early Saturday, and mountain snow will fall as low as 1,500 to 2,500 feet.

NWS also tweeted a reminder Friday that just because the sun is shining doesn’t mean flood risk is nonexistent or that roadways are dry.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

california

weather-news

fires

california

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  