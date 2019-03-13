Weather News

Here’s how much snow has fallen in the Sierra this winter

By Vincent Moleski

March 13, 2019 07:30 AM

After a series of storms, multiple “atmospheric rivers” and Sierra deluges, Northern California can boast an impressive amount of snowfall this winter.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that over the course of the season, more than 50 feet of snow has fallen at the highest elevations.

D1eiXaLWoAERQ9w.jpg
More than 50 feet of snow has fallen total at the highest mountain elevations this winter, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service

And across the state, California’s snowpack is doing quite well as a result.

As of Tuesday, the average statewide snow-water equivalent is a whopping 3 feet, 6 inches, which is 160 percent of normal for this time of year, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Drought conditions have been pushed to the far corners of the state, with nearly 90 percent of the state not under drought conditions, according to the federal National Drought Mitigation Center.

20190305_CA_trd.png

Below is a list of snow totals for the winter season of 2018-2019:

  • Squaw Valley - 51feet, 6 inches
  • Sugar Bowl - 47 feet, 5 inches
  • Homewood - 47 feet, 4 inches
  • Northstar - 46 feet, 3 inches
  • Boreal - 45 feet, 3 inches
  • Kirkwood - 44 feet, 3 inches
  • Alpine Meadows - 42 feet, 11 inches
  • Soda Springs - 42 feet, 3 inches
  • Sierra-at-Tahoe - 39 feet, 10 inches
  • Dodge Ridge - 38 feet, 10 inches
  • Tahoe Donner - 37 feet, 9 inches
  • Bear Valley - 36 feet, 10 inches
  • Heavenly - 36 feet, 1 inch

As of Tuesday, the highest elevations in the Sierra had a snow depth of about 8 to 16 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

