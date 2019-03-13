Here’s how much snow has fallen in the Sierra this winter

After a series of storms, multiple “atmospheric rivers” and Sierra deluges, Northern California can boast an impressive amount of snowfall this winter.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday that over the course of the season, more than 50 feet of snow has fallen at the highest elevations.
And across the state, California’s snowpack is doing quite well as a result.
As of Tuesday, the average statewide snow-water equivalent is a whopping 3 feet, 6 inches, which is 160 percent of normal for this time of year, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Drought conditions have been pushed to the far corners of the state, with nearly 90 percent of the state not under drought conditions, according to the federal National Drought Mitigation Center.
Below is a list of snow totals for the winter season of 2018-2019:
- Squaw Valley - 51feet, 6 inches
- Sugar Bowl - 47 feet, 5 inches
- Homewood - 47 feet, 4 inches
- Northstar - 46 feet, 3 inches
- Boreal - 45 feet, 3 inches
- Kirkwood - 44 feet, 3 inches
- Alpine Meadows - 42 feet, 11 inches
- Soda Springs - 42 feet, 3 inches
- Sierra-at-Tahoe - 39 feet, 10 inches
- Dodge Ridge - 38 feet, 10 inches
- Tahoe Donner - 37 feet, 9 inches
- Bear Valley - 36 feet, 10 inches
- Heavenly - 36 feet, 1 inch
As of Tuesday, the highest elevations in the Sierra had a snow depth of about 8 to 16 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
