Big cool-down and rain hitting Sacramento this week as storm systems shift weather

By Michael McGough

March 19, 2019 07:46 AM

A rainbow greets geese on the Pacific Flyway in the Sacramento Valley

A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.
By
By

Sacramento flirted with gorgeous mid-70s weather since Sunday, but the rest of the week will see a big cool-down as back-to-back storm systems bring showers across Northern California.

National Weather Service forecasts show daytime temperatures dropping 10 to 20 degrees from Monday to Wednesday across Northern California, with Sacramento’s high dipping to 62.

Light showers are likely throughout the Sacramento Valley beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday night or early Thursday, followed by another storm system bringing light rain to the valley Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday’s high in Sacramento is forecast to be 72, but thunderstorms are possible by evening.

Did you miss the snow?

NWS warns moderate snow in the Sierra is forecast Tuesday night through early Thursday, with chain controls and travel delays possible.

Snow levels will be about 7,000 feet starting Tuesday, falling as low as 5,000 feet the following morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected south of Highway 50, NWS says.

A winter weather advisory is in place from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Wednesday, when 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall above 6,000 feet.

NWS Reno says temperatures in the mountains should warm back up by Sunday.

