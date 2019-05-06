Weekend cooldown continues Monday in Sacramento. Here’s when it’ll warm back up

Here are some facts about the four core cloud types There are several types of clouds, these four are the core of them all. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are several types of clouds, these four are the core of them all.

Sacramento will see relatively cool temperatures Monday before gradually warming back up to the mid-80s by the end of the week, forecasts show.

National Weather Service forecasts predict a high of 73 degrees Monday, with winds up to 10 mph during the day and 13 mph at night. A similar breeze will stick around Tuesday, when a high of 78 is expected, before an expected high of 84 on Thursday and Friday.

The region will also see more cloud cover at the start of the week, giving way to sunny skies by Thursday and Friday.

Monday’s cooler weather follows a late-weekend cooldown across Northern California, which also saw isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms roll through the Sierra Nevada range.

As radar imagery shows, these showers moved in the opposite direction of normal - traveling east to west, from the Sierra to the foothills.

This switcheroo was caused by wind flowing in a counterclockwise pattern around the center of a low pressure system south of the Bay Area, according to a tweet by NWS Sacramento.

A chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s will continue throughout the week in the South Lake Tahoe area.

If you were looking at radar today you may have noticed that showers and t-storms were moving from east to west and thought that was odd as they usually move from west to east. The reason we saw storms moving east to west today had to do with the wind flow above the ground. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yHlADzHTtP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 6, 2019 Temperatures will be a little cooler today across interior #NorCal. A warming trend begins Tuesday and continues through the work week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4r0eif71Tx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 6, 2019