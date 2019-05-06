Weather News
Weekend cooldown continues Monday in Sacramento. Here’s when it’ll warm back up
Sacramento will see relatively cool temperatures Monday before gradually warming back up to the mid-80s by the end of the week, forecasts show.
National Weather Service forecasts predict a high of 73 degrees Monday, with winds up to 10 mph during the day and 13 mph at night. A similar breeze will stick around Tuesday, when a high of 78 is expected, before an expected high of 84 on Thursday and Friday.
The region will also see more cloud cover at the start of the week, giving way to sunny skies by Thursday and Friday.
Monday’s cooler weather follows a late-weekend cooldown across Northern California, which also saw isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms roll through the Sierra Nevada range.
As radar imagery shows, these showers moved in the opposite direction of normal - traveling east to west, from the Sierra to the foothills.
This switcheroo was caused by wind flowing in a counterclockwise pattern around the center of a low pressure system south of the Bay Area, according to a tweet by NWS Sacramento.
A chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s will continue throughout the week in the South Lake Tahoe area.
