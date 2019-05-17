This is what a mid-May powder day looks like at Lake Tahoe

Mid-May and it’s a powder day in Lake Tahoe It’s a powder day in May, and Squaw Valley has hit 700 inches of cumulative snow for the season. That's 11 inches in the last 24 hours. The 2018-19 season remains the third snowiest season on record for the Lake Tahoe ski resort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s a powder day in May, and Squaw Valley has hit 700 inches of cumulative snow for the season. That's 11 inches in the last 24 hours. The 2018-19 season remains the third snowiest season on record for the Lake Tahoe ski resort.

It’s a powder day in May.

After 11 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, Squaw Valley ski resort reported on Friday, May 17, that the slope has hit 700 inches of cumulative snow for the season.

The video above shows today’s conditions.

The 2018-19 season remains the third snowiest season on record for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, with the top two seasons seeing 810 and 728 inches of total snowfall, respectively, according to the resort.

Is it over? No, a winter weather advisory is currently in effect for Saturday evening through Sunday morning, and ski resorts report they could get another 10 to 18 inches of snow.

National Weather Service says it “highly discourages” mountain travel starting Saturday.

Meanwhile, downtown Sacramento shattered the daily rainfall record and broke a century-old temperature record Thursday during the atmospheric river storm system.

The plan at Squaw Valley is to run through the Fourth of July, the latest of the resorts to stay open. Currently, nine lifts are running at Squaw Valley and Summit Express is open at Alpine Meadow.

Alpine Meadows closes Sunday, May 19. Squaw Valley will operate a seven-day-a-week schedule until Memorial Day, when it will switch to Friday-Sunday operations until the Fourth of July weekend. The resort plans to be open for skiing and riding from July 3-7, weather and conditions permitting.