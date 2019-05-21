Another foot of Sierra snow, and more rain records at risk in Sacramento on wet Tuesday

This is the timing of today’s rain coming into Northern California National Weather Service radar shows the return of rain and mountain snow to the Sacramento area and Northern California. Valley thunderstorms are possible. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Weather Service radar shows the return of rain and mountain snow to the Sacramento area and Northern California. Valley thunderstorms are possible.

Rain is winding down in Sacramento, with perhaps just one last chance to break another May record.

The latest National Weather Service forecast expects less than half an inch to fall, absent a thunderstorm, on a cool and breezy Tuesday in Sacramento.

The capital will see a high of about 64 degrees and wind gusts up to 23 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Off-and-on showers should continue into Tuesday evening, before forecasts show a dry and warmer stretch Wednesday through the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the mid- to high 70s once again.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thunderstorms remain possible throughout the Sacramento Valley on Tuesday.

Last call for the wettest May ever?

After Sunday’s downpour exceeded downtown Sacramento’s daily record and pushed the total to an all-time May record of 3.28 inches, NWS Sacramento’s other main observation point entered Tuesday just 0.07 inches shy of the monthly record.

Revised precipitation measurements now say Sacramento Executive Airport has received 3.06 inches of May rain after a dry Monday. The wettest May on record was 1948, when 3.13 inches fell.

The record seems destined to fall Tuesday, the only rain on schedule in the current seven-day forecast.

NWS said Monday that between a quarter-inch and half-inch would fall between that night and the end of Tuesday. Scattered overnight and early-morning showers had already dropped more than 0.07 inches in much of the Sacramento region by 7 a.m., county rain monitors show, including Rancho Cordova, Orangevale and Folsom.

Along with mountain snow, the next weather system will bring rain to the Valley & foothills tonight & tomorrow. Not at much rain is expected as we saw with the last two systems. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mXycnmvpaU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 20, 2019

Latest visible satellite loop for West Coast

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sierra travel ‘very difficult’ amid snow

Snow will continue to blanket the Sierra range Tuesday, easing up by the evening, before a possibility of light mountain rain and snow will continue Wednesday through Friday.

NWS issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning, in place through 8 p.m., warning that travel will be “very difficult.” Updated snow forecasts now show as much as 1 foot falling in the Sierra-Cascade region by the end of Tuesday, with up to 18 inches possible at higher peaks. Snow levels are expected to fall to 5,500 feet.

According to California Highway Patrol and Caltrans, chain controls were in place Tuesday morning at a number of stretches of Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 20 and other mountain roads. Chains will likely be required most of the day over the Donner Summit, officials say.

After Friday, the mountains could see another weekend of mountain snow with a chance of thunderstorms, though that system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday’s, according to NWS. Snow levels could drop to 7,000 feet by Sunday.

Water vapor satellite imagery showing not only our storm moving in today, but also the one which went through a couple days ago! For today, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region while mountain travel delays are possible over the Sierra-Cascade range. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IaGJSlXRGq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 21, 2019 Heads up! Another storm will bring mountain snow & Valley rain & thunderstorms tonight & tomorrow. After that, mountain showers possible all week. Then there is increasing chance for mountain showers for Memorial Day Weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fskWWVba4M — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 20, 2019