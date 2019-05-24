Sun, rain, snow, thunderstorms: Memorial Day weekend will have a bit of everything

Flooding in southeast Fresno after heavy rains Heavy rain around 6 p.m. Thursday on May 23, 2019, resulted in flooding around parts of Fresno, including at this location at First and Tulare Avenues near downtown Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rain around 6 p.m. Thursday on May 23, 2019, resulted in flooding around parts of Fresno, including at this location at First and Tulare Avenues near downtown Fresno.

This three-day Memorial Day weekend will start and end with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, with a chance of rain and nearly 10-degree cool-down in between.

The latest National Weather Service forecasts show fairly clear skies Friday, Saturday and Monday, but a roughly 30 to 40 percent chance of showers might put a damper on plans starting late Saturday and through most of Sunday.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday’s forecast predicts a high of 66 degrees, before Memorial Day warms back up to about 71.

NWS is also warning that Sunday could see snow fall low enough to affect mountain travel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mild temperatures with chances of showers in the Sacramento Valley for Memorial Day Weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fM3Jp60K4X — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 24, 2019

Can we go to Tahoe?

The mountains will be cool and showery Saturday through Monday, with snow falling over Sierra passes Sunday.

High temperatures will dip from the 50s Saturday to the 40s Sunday, as a chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms continuing in the mountains through Monday.

For those planning a Tahoe trip this holiday weekend, Sunday may be a poor travel day.

The latest snow forecast predicts snow levels as low as 6,500 feet by Sunday or Sunday evening. That could mean chain controls, though NWS says only 1 to 2 inches are predicted for Donner Pass on Interstate 80 and 2 to 3 inches for Echo Pass on Highway 50.

Reduced visibility is possible despite those relatively low snow totals, after the last few weeks have seen winter-like storm systems drop 6 inches to more than a foot of powder throughout much of the Sierra.

Areas south of Tahoe, including Ebbetts and Sonora passes, could get closer to a foot of snow Sunday, NWS says.

Snow levels may be low enough on Sunday to impact Sierra travel. Slippery roads and chain controls will be possible despite the late spring calendar date. #cawx pic.twitter.com/lojO1HMmKa — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 24, 2019

Thursday thunderstorms

Isolated thunderstorms have so far this week have missed Sacramento, but they prompted a flash flood warning Thursday afternoon near Colfax and brought heavy rain with localized roadway flooding to areas including Auburn and Fresno.

Rollins Reservoir, just north of Colfax, received 1.2 inches of rain Thursday thanks to the thunderstorm, according to NWS. Auburn got about half an inch of rain and got about one-third of an inch in a short span.

Current situation in Auburn. The National Weathe Service issued a flash flood warning at approx 3:50 PM today advising of possible flash flooding in Placer County to include COLFAX. Please be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/qSMRg3DEyn — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) May 24, 2019