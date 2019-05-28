Sacramento’s wettest May ever recorded is ending. How warm will it get to start June?

Take a beautiful flyover of Cache Creek from Capay to the Bear Creek confluence Take a beautiful tour above Cache Creek starting in Capay in Yolo County and continuing to the confluence with Bear Creek. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a beautiful tour above Cache Creek starting in Capay in Yolo County and continuing to the confluence with Bear Creek.

Memorial Day is over, and rising temperatures are expected throughout Northern California as Sacramento concludes its wettest May on record.

The latest forecast for Sacramento shows high temperatures of 81 degrees Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, the first day of June, is predicted to hit 88. The average high temperature for June 1 in the capital city is 84.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Sunday showers dropped one-tenth of an inch at Sacramento Executive Airport, pushing the monthly precipitation total to 3.17 inches, which is a new record for May according to NWS preliminary measurements.

The Sacramento observation center edged past the 1948 record of 3.13 inches, giving 2019 the wettest May ever on the final rainy day of the month. Downtown Sacramento surpassed a 130-year-old record in mid-May, and has since extended that total to 3.42 inches of rain for the month.

Here is a look at rain totals from this weekends storm system. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pBn5MEMvoF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 27, 2019

A high of 61 degrees on Sunday was a full 21 degrees cooler than the daily average of 82. Temperatures had also fallen well below average throughout much of the Sacramento Valley earlier in the month.

But warm weather is back with temperatures rebounding closer to normal starting Tuesday and warming up more through the start of next week. Other parts of the Sacramento Valley, such as Redding, could reach 96 degrees Monday, NWS says.

Warmer temperatures return to interior #NorCal thru the remainder of the week. High temperatures will be above average by the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4Xl5XbEv4b — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 28, 2019