Wednesday could be Sacramento’s first 100-degree day of 2019. When’s the cool-down?
It’ll be another hot one Wednesday, after Tuesday’s temperatures cracked triple digits in some parts of Northern California.
Sacramento reached a high of 96 degrees, 11 degrees above average for the date, and Davis hit 102 at one point Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Farther north in the valley, Red Bluff and Redding also hit the low 100s Tuesday. Stockton maxed out at about 99 degrees, NWS says.
Forecasts call for an even hotter day in the capital city Wednesday.
The latest NWS forecast calls for a high near 99, meaning a 100-degree day is plausible. The average max temperature for June 5 in Sacramento is 85 degrees, and the all-time record for the date is 103.
Cool-down, anyone?
If the scorching early June heat just isn’t doing it for you, you may be in luck.
Forecasts show temperatures cooling considerably into the weekend - in just two days, Sacramento is expected to go from 15 degrees hotter to a few degrees cooler than average.
Thursday’s high of 87 degrees will give way to 81 on Friday, NWS says. Then, Sacramento will warm back up to the high 80s or low 90s by the end of the weekend, possibly reaching 93 degrees by Sunday.
Tahoe time?
Temperatures look to be ideal in the mountains, with a high of 77 degrees in Wednesday’s forecast at South Lake Tahoe, but NWS warns that gusty winds are in store both north and south of the lake.
Gusts up to 35 mph and a high of 69 degrees are expected Thursday in South Lake Tahoe, before the high temperature falls to 59 Friday.
The wind will calm some into the weekend, and the region will warm back up to the mid-70s by Sunday. Skies should remain sunny through the end of the weekend.
NWS also issued a special weather statement advising that creeks in the Sierra region are running fast and cold with help from the significant snowpack built up earlier this year. So despite temperatures reaching the mid-70s, it’s still a good idea for hikers and campers to use great caution around waterways, NWS says.
