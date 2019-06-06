Weather News
Delta breeze cools Sacramento, but a gusty weekend is coming as 100-degree day looms
Sacramento will be considerably cooler Thursday and Friday than the start of the week, but it’ll be a brief respite before another hot spell gives your air conditioner a workout.
A Delta breeze has helped lower the high temperature to 85 degrees in Thursday’s forecast after Sacramento hit 95 Wednesday, National Weather Service says. It’ll cool all the way down to a high of just 82 on a sunny Friday before the weekend sees temperatures soar again, up to 97 degrees by Sunday.
As of the latest NWS forecast, the hottest day in sight is Monday, predicted to be the first 100-degree day of the year. Sacramento’s hottest day of 2019 so far was this Tuesday at 96 degrees. This Wednesday was forecast for 99 at one point, but the reading at Sacramento Executive Airport fell 4 degrees shy of that.
Watch out for grass fires
NWS has issued a fire weather watch due to high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, valid 2 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday throughout most of the Sacramento Valley.
The valley will see a chance of gusts up to 25 mph, including in Sacramento.
Parts of Tehama, Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Sutter, Butte, Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, Solano, San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties below 1,000 feet in elevation are included in the weather watch.
People in the affected areas are encouraged to avoid activities like campfires and grilling that could spark a fire, NWS says.
How’s Tahoe looking?
Gusts of 30 mph or higher are hitting Lake Tahoe, according to the NWS Reno office, prompting a lake wind advisory all day Thursday.
After temperatures in the area dip to highs in the 50s Friday at both the north and south ends of the lake, Tahoe will see temperatures bump back up to the low 60s by Saturday and reach back into the 70s by Sunday, the latest forecasts show.
