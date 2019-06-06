Delta breeze cools Sacramento, but a gusty weekend is coming as 100-degree day looms

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

Sacramento will be considerably cooler Thursday and Friday than the start of the week, but it’ll be a brief respite before another hot spell gives your air conditioner a workout.

A Delta breeze has helped lower the high temperature to 85 degrees in Thursday’s forecast after Sacramento hit 95 Wednesday, National Weather Service says. It’ll cool all the way down to a high of just 82 on a sunny Friday before the weekend sees temperatures soar again, up to 97 degrees by Sunday.

As of the latest NWS forecast, the hottest day in sight is Monday, predicted to be the first 100-degree day of the year. Sacramento’s hottest day of 2019 so far was this Tuesday at 96 degrees. This Wednesday was forecast for 99 at one point, but the reading at Sacramento Executive Airport fell 4 degrees shy of that.

Cooling trend on the way! Daytime temperatures will be 10-20° cooler on Friday compared to this afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/lwWiLYa8XU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 5, 2019

Watch out for grass fires

NWS has issued a fire weather watch due to high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, valid 2 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday throughout most of the Sacramento Valley.

The valley will see a chance of gusts up to 25 mph, including in Sacramento.

Parts of Tehama, Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Sutter, Butte, Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, Solano, San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties below 1,000 feet in elevation are included in the weather watch.

People in the affected areas are encouraged to avoid activities like campfires and grilling that could spark a fire, NWS says.

A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for portions of the Valley from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Please practice fire safety to avoid any fire starts! #cawx pic.twitter.com/OGaYOGsRUF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 6, 2019 ️ Elevated fire weather conditions across portions of the Valley Friday afternoon into the weekend. Please avoid outdoor activities that could cause a spark! #cawx pic.twitter.com/Rh1gE0hzwN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 5, 2019

How’s Tahoe looking?

Gusts of 30 mph or higher are hitting Lake Tahoe, according to the NWS Reno office, prompting a lake wind advisory all day Thursday.

After temperatures in the area dip to highs in the 50s Friday at both the north and south ends of the lake, Tahoe will see temperatures bump back up to the low 60s by Saturday and reach back into the 70s by Sunday, the latest forecasts show.

A cold front pushing through the region will bring gusty winds on Thursday followed by cooler temps Friday and Saturday. Probably a good day to stay off the lakes if you are in a smaller watercraft. pic.twitter.com/T41jN3s1C3 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) June 6, 2019