Sacramento stays in the 100s Tuesday, as heat records are at risk across Northern CA

Kids beat the heat at Tiscornia Park near the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers on Monday, June 10, 2019. Park officials were warning swimmers and rafters stay off the river until water releases from upstream dams drop to lower levels.

It may not have felt like it, but Sacramento actually came up a couple of degrees shy what forecasts had anticipated for Monday.

The mercury peaked at 100 degrees Monday afternoon at Sacramento Executive Airport and downtown reached 101, both marking the city’s first triple-digit day of 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

And now, just as Monday’s max temperature was predicted to be during earlier forecasts, the latest NWS forecast shows Tuesday reaching 103 degrees in Sacramento. NWS has an excessive heat warning in place until 11 p.m., and advises people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

Downtown Sacramento’s all-time high for June 11 is 107 degrees, set in 1985. The coldest high temperature (if you can believe it) came two years ago: it only reached 68 degrees on this date in 2017.

Very warm temperatures today will push close to record values some areas. At least a few high temperature records are likely to be set #cawx pic.twitter.com/oggJipZN4Z — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 11, 2019 It's hot out there! Need to find some places to cool down? Shopping malls, movie theaters, and libraries may be some good places to check out. #cawx pic.twitter.com/KgbfViEcUf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 10, 2019

NWS says daily temperature records are likely to fall Tuesday in some areas across Northern and Central California. Afternoon highs are predicted to reach 102 in Chico, 103 in Stockton, and 104 in Modesto and Redding, all of which are tied or 1 degree shy of all-time records. Even South Lake Tahoe is relatively toasty, expected to hit 84 degrees Tuesday, which would tie a daily record.

Sacramento should cool very slightly back to 100 degrees Wednesday before high temperatures dip back down to the low 90s Thursday through the weekend.

Winds should remain calm in the Sacramento region for the rest of this week. No red flag warnings have been issued in Northern California.