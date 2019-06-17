Some heat relief: Here’s how much Sacramento will cool down before first day of summer

Get a spectacular soaring view above Sacramento Valley’s blooming almond orchards John Hannon shot this spectacular aerial view of blooming almond orchards in the Sacramento Valley. It's from the Arbuckle area in Colusa County. Did you know California grows more than 80 percent of the world's supply of almonds? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK John Hannon shot this spectacular aerial view of blooming almond orchards in the Sacramento Valley. It's from the Arbuckle area in Colusa County. Did you know California grows more than 80 percent of the world's supply of almonds?

Weather this week in Sacramento should be hot, but not scorching, as spring finally comes to an end.

Friday marks the official start of summer, but Northern California has already seen high temperatures in the triple digits and daily temperature records fall in the early days of June.

Those temperatures have cooled a bit over the last week or so in Sacramento. Maximum temperatures will drop from the upper 90s at the start of the week, as high as about 99 degrees Tuesday, down to about 89 degrees by Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds should remain relatively calm, possibly exceeding 10 mph at times Monday and Tuesday evening. The weather service does not expect any conditions that will create significant wildfire risk.

Farther north, Redding will stay hotter Monday through Wednesday, peaking around 105 degrees Tuesday. Chico is expected to hit 104 degrees Tuesday.

Ideal conditions are sticking around at Lake Tahoe after a sunny, warm weekend. After some clouds and a high of 78 degrees Monday, South Lake Tahoe will reach the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before dipping back to the low 70s Friday through Sunday. Conditions will be similar on the north side of the lake.