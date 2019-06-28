Back to normal: Sacramento weather back to low 90s this weekend. What about July 4?

See 50,000 acres of gorgeous Sacramento Valley sunflower fields like never before A beautiful view aerieal view of the sunflowers growing in Sean Doherty’s fields in Dunnigan, California. This crop spans about 50,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley and is grown for seed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A beautiful view aerieal view of the sunflowers growing in Sean Doherty’s fields in Dunnigan, California. This crop spans about 50,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley and is grown for seed.

Enjoy the cool-down this week?

Sacramento is returning to normal temperatures this weekend to end June, after the high reached just 78 degrees Wednesday and 80 on Thursday.

It won’t be sweltering, but the region should warm up noticeably: from 85 degrees Friday to highs near 87 Saturday and 89 Sunday and Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. The average high temperature for July 1 in Sacramento is 91 degrees.

NWS forecasts currently show a high of 92 degrees on the Fourth of July next Thursday, though that could change slightly as the date approaches.

In the Lake Tahoe area, high temperatures will remain pleasant, in the low- to mid-70s, but wind gusts could reach as high as 25 mph Friday and into the weekend.

Much of Northern California saw a significant cool-down earlier this week, with temperatures measuring anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, due to a cool system coming in from the Gulf of Alaska, according to NWS.

High temperatures will be a little warmer today across interior #NorCal, but will still be around 5-10 degrees below average for late-June. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/znAqqJcB9a — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 28, 2019 Below normal temperatures are going to continue into the weekend but we will gradually warm to seasonal normals early next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/T1PG7qI1CL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 27, 2019

Any fire risk?

Cal Fire has reported a few new wildfires popping up this week – including the Rock Fire, which sparked Tuesday in Stanislaus County and reached 2,422 acres before being fully contained Thursday – but NWS has not issued any red flag warnings for Northern California in the coming days.

Winds are expected to remain relatively tame in the Sacramento region, but gusts could push up to 18 mph Friday night farther north in the valley.