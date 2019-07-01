See truck cut through 3 feet of ice in Guadalajara street after freak storm

Watch truck cutting through 3 feet of ice on street after freak Mexico storm A severe hailstorm hit Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 30, 2019. Machinery was used to clear the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A severe hailstorm hit Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 30, 2019. Machinery was used to clear the streets.

Footage posted to Instagram shows a truck traveling through a flooded street in ice up to the top of its wheels on Sunday.

A severe hailstorm inflicted flooding and damage property in the cities of Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque, Mexico. Civil protection machinery was used to clear streets, according to reports, in the highly unusual storm on June 30, 2019.

“I’ve never seen such scenes in Guadalajara,” state Governor Enrique Alfaro told Agence France-Presse.

The storm flooding homes and hospitalized several people with hypothermic symptoms, media reports said.





The video above was posted by Miguel Luna at @mike.colima.