Put down those fireworks: Hot start to weekend expected in Sacramento, forecasts show

Soar over this gorgeous 500-foot waterfall that is near Sacramento It's a hidden gem in the Sacramento Valley region. New York Canyon Falls is an approximately 500-foot tall waterfall in the Tahoe National Forest in Placer County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's a hidden gem in the Sacramento Valley region. New York Canyon Falls is an approximately 500-foot tall waterfall in the Tahoe National Forest in Placer County.

For those continuing Fourth of July celebrations on Friday and into the weekend, heads up: It’ll be a little hotter than Thursday.

The latest National Weather Service forecasts predict a high of 95 degrees Friday and 94 on Saturday in Sacramento.

After that, a respite from the heat is expected, with temperatures hitting just 86 degrees and 84 Monday, forecasts show.

A similar trend will be seen across interior Northern California - slightly warmer than average Friday and Saturday before a cool-down of a few degrees to start next week. Redding is expected to hit 99 degrees Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lake Tahoe area will remain ideal through Sunday during the daytime, with highs reaching the mid-70s, but with chilly nighttime lows in the 40s.

Conditions were ideal for fireworks viewing in the capital region Thursday. Though afternoon highs reached about 92 degrees, temperatures cooled to about 78 by 9 p.m, according to NWS. The historical average daytime high for July 4 in Sacramento is 91 degrees.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee outdoors Know these water safety tips as weather warms June 08, 2018 01:21 PM