Sacramento stayed cool Monday. Was it really colder than Anchorage?

Monday sure didn’t feel like a July day in Sacramento.

The mercury peaked at just 79 degrees at Sacramento Executive Airport, a full 13 degrees below normal for the date, according to the National Weather Service. A chilly morning low of 56 degrees was also observed.

In fact, Sacramento was colder than Anchorage on Monday, and it wasn’t even close. Amid a heatwave, Alaska’s largest largest city broke another daily record, reaching 85 degrees, days after cracking 90 degrees for the first time ever in its recorded history, according to NWS.

The NWS Sacramento office took hypothetical bets on the matter last week. In a Twitter poll Friday, when Sacramento was still forecast to hit about 85 degrees on Monday, the weather service asked users whether Sacramento would be cooler than Anchorage that day. Nearly 200 participated; in a tight race, 53 percent correctly predicted the City of Trees would be chillier.

Do you think the high temp on Monday in Sacramento will be cooler than the high temp in Anchorage Alaska? #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 5, 2019

Warming up fast

The Sacramento region and most of interior Northern California are warming up after a cool Monday, which was brought on by southerly winds and a Delta breeze, NWS said.

The latest forecasts predict a pretty quick warm-up back to what NWS officially considers “hot” for Sacramento. After highs of 87 degrees Tuesday and 91 on Wednesday, temps will soar to the upper 90s by the end of the week, currently predicted to hit 99 both Friday and Saturday.

Calm winds are expected the remainder of the week in the Sacramento region.

The heating trend will be similar across most of the Sacramento Valley, forecasters predict. The Tahoe area will also heat up, from highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday to the mid-80s by the end of the week at South Lake Tahoe.

Milder temperatures will continue across interior #NorCal today, then gradual warming is forecast for the remainder of the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/z0wlIlCg5X — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 9, 2019 Increased southerly winds and onshore flow today has helped keep temperatures cooler than normal. Check out these maximum wind gusts from today. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/98q3nigp1p — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2019