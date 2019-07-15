Sacramento high temps are a few degrees above average – but use caution in the water

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

Tank-top weather continues in Sacramento this week, with forecasts showing high temperatures a few degrees above average.

The capital region might get a slight cool-down by the end of the week, though Monday’s high is expected to reach about 97 degrees, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Temperatures will linger in the mid-90s Tuesday and Thursday, then drop to the low 90s or high 80s by Thursday and Friday, forecasts show.

Historically, July 18 through the end of the month is the hottest time of the year in Sacramento, with an average maximum temperature of 93 degrees in that stretch, NWS data show.

Highs will approach triple digits in the northern Sacramento Valley, near Redding. South Lake Tahoe will be sunny, with highs between 79 and 81 degrees, Monday through Friday.

Water safety

The NWS Sacramento office warned in a tweet Sunday that temperatures for Northern California’s waterways currently vary from the 50s to 70s; anything 60 degrees or less is “very dangerous.”

“At these temperatures, it may still be difficult to breathe and and to hold one’s breath,” the tweet continued.

Rivers have run colder and faster than normal this summer due to the well-above-average rainfall and snowpack totals from earlier in the year.

NWS and local fire and law enforcement agencies urge anyone heading to lakes or rivers to use a life jacket.

