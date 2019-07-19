Weather News
While millions across U.S. face brutal heat wave, Sacramento having a typical July
Heat wave safety tips
While a big chunk of the lower 48 faces record-breaking swelter, Northern California weather is pretty much business as usual for mid-July.
The latest forecasts for Sacramento predict highs in the low 90s Friday and Saturday before a slight warm-up to about 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, mid- to late-July is the hottest time of the year in Sacramento, with an average daily high of 93 degrees observed for July 18 through July 31.
Temperatures are similarly mild to moderate across much of the Sacramento Valley, but northern valley areas like Redding will see highs closer to 100 through the start of next week.
The Tahoe area is reaching its warmest point of the year, with highs in the low- to mid-80s anticipated Friday through Sunday for areas near the lake.
Cool evenings
A Delta breeze is bringing comfortable nighttime lows to Sacramento.
If 95 is too hot for you in the afternoon, a roughly 30-degree cool-down to the low 60s will give plenty of relief over the next few days, forecasts show.
The heat wave plaguing much of the rest of the country is offering no such relief, forecasters say.
Heat wave
NWS is warning the eastern half of the country of extreme temperatures and high humidity, with dozens of major cities across the nation expected to reach a heat index between 100 and 110 degrees sometime between this Thursday and next Monday.
The heat wave scorching tens of millions of people nationwide is the result of a large high-pressure ridge extending from the Midwest to the Eastern Seaboard, according to a NWS warning.
About 185 million Americans are under an official heat watch, warning or advisory as of Friday morning, CNN reports.
