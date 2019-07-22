Triple digits incoming? Forecasts predict hot week in Sacramento amid coolest summer in years

How to stay cool at the California State Fair this year The California State Fair has 20 cooling stations with misters and cell phone chargers for fair visitors to cool off. Or you can try the two spray stations or the "silent disco," which is new for 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California State Fair has 20 cooling stations with misters and cell phone chargers for fair visitors to cool off. Or you can try the two spray stations or the "silent disco," which is new for 2018.

A hot week is in store for Sacramento, with temperatures expected to hover near 100 degrees.

Mid- to high 90s are in store for most of the week, with forecasts anticipating highs of 101 degrees Wednesday and 100 Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Monday should reach about 99 degrees, NWS forecasts show.

Sacramento has yet to crack triple digits this July, last reaching the mark June 18. The hottest day of 2019 so far was June 11, when the mercury at Sacramento Executive Airport hit 103 degrees, according to NWS records.

The entire Sacramento Valley will see temperatures heat up throughout the week, with Redding expected to reach 105 degrees Thursday.

High temperatures will be near the century mark through most of the #CentralValley this week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RIgS9ZqGD5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 22, 2019

How hot is 2019?

The NWS Sacramento office noted in a recent infographic that early summertime temperatures have been cooler than the previous five years.

For the period from June 1 to July 20 this year, the capital has seen an average high of 92.6 degrees, and an overall average temperature of 76.8 degrees.

Each of those marks are a full degree above the all-time historical average, but about a degree or two cooler than the first 50 days of each summer 2014 through 2018.

How has this summers temperatures so far stacked up with the last few years? Here are the numbers for Sacramento. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IeEyJIZtIs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 21, 2019