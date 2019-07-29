Weather News
Sacramento gets relief after weekend’s triple-digit heat. Did temperature set a record?
After the hottest weekend of 2019, Sacramento has cooled off considerably to start the week.
Sunday marked the hottest day of the year so far, with a 106-degree afternoon high observed downtown and a peak of 104 degrees at Sacramento Executive Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown reached 105 degrees Saturday, and the airport hit 102 that day.
As much as you may have sweat, none of those temperatures set daily records, which range between 105 and 108 degrees those two days at those two locations.
Monday’s forecast predicts a comparably cool high of 93 degrees for Sacramento, the latest forecasts show.
High temperatures will range from the low- to mid-90s all week in the capital region, with lows dipping to about the high 50s for extra nighttime relief. NWS says the Delta breeze is to thank for the overnight cool-down.
