Weather News
Where did all the heat go? Thursday marked Sacramento’s coolest day in 6 weeks
Feeling chilly? Well, maybe not “chilly,” but still.
Thursday reached just 83 degrees in Sacramento, the coldest high temperature in the capital since June 27 saw a high of 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The cool-down in Sacramento comes as a stronger-than-normal low pressure system over the Pacific is bringing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average across the valley.
The latest National Weather Service forecast for Sacramento shows highs of just 86 degrees Friday and Saturday before more a summer-like 93 on Sunday, and then back to a just-plain-hot 97 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Highs are historically around 92 degrees in early August.
Friday night could also see wind gusts up to 20 mph, the weather service says.
Forecasters say the “upper low” system bringing this week’s cool-down in from the eastern Pacific Ocean could also bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coast, the northern Sierra range and the northern Sacramento Valley.
Redding will cool all the way down to about 81 degrees Saturday with a roughly 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, then rebound to a 99-degree high by Monday, the latest weather service forecast predicts.
Tahoe will see pleasant temperatures this weekend but with afternoon wind gusts near 30 mph possible. South Lake Tahoe will reach about 74 degrees Friday, dip to 69 Saturday and return to the mid-70s by Sunday, all with mostly sunny skies. Similar weather is expected for Tahoe City and most of the north Lake Tahoe area.
